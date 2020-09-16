Investigation into Burglary Series in Fareham & Gosport

Published: 16th September 2020 09:37

Hampshire Constabulary are investigating a series of burglaries which took place across the Fareham and Gosport districts this week.

Homes in Locks Heath, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent were targeted during daylight hours yesterday (Monday 14 September).

The details of these incidents are as follows:

Between 11.35am and 12.20pm, entry was gained to two houses on Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent. Searches were carried out inside both properties but nothing has been reported stolen at this time.

At around 1.30pm it was reported that entry had been gained to a house on Stubbington Lane, Stubbington. A search was carried out inside but it is not known what, if anything, has been taken at this time.

At 3.19pm we received a report that a house on Raley Road, Locks Heath, had been targeted at some point after 11am that day. Cash and jewellery were reported stolen.

Police are treating the burglaries as linked, and the offender is reported to have left the scene on a motorbike after each of these incidents.

They also believe these incidents may be connected to another burglary which took place on Botley Road in Burridge, between 10.20am and 12.40pm on 8 September. During this incident, jewellery and a watch were stolen.

The investigation will also explore whether there have been any other incidents that could be connected.

Members of the public have been reporting suspicious incidents in these areas to the police, and are encouraged to continue to report suspicious people or vehicles to us.

In addition, anyone who witnessed anything that could assist Police enquiries into these incidents, or perhaps has Dash Cam or CCTV footage that could be looked at, is encouraged to get in touch.

Officers will be carrying out proactive patrols in the areas and following up enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting 44200356741. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Hampshire Coonstabulary have included some crime prevention advice below around how to protect your property and valuables from theft and burglary. Full details can be found on their website here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/

Consider installing a safe to store high value items.

Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property.

Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key. Remove the key after the door or window is locked.

Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes. It doesn't take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox.

Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening. If you head out while it is still daylight and won't be back till after dark then timer switches (available from most DIY stores) can be useful for turning your lights, radios and other appliances on at a set time before you get back.

Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.

Do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden; lock them away in your shed.

Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.

Record the details of your property such as serial numbers for electronic goods on the Immobilise website (https://www.immobilise.com/)

