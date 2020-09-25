Appeal for Witnesses After Audi Failed to Stop Following Collision in Fareham

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information after a man was knocked off his moped in Fareham last week.

The incident happened on the A27 Portchester Road, between Cornaway Lane roundabout and the mini roundabout at Condor Avenue, around 3pm on Thursday 17 September.

It was reported that a white Audi, and the moped were involved in a collision, before the Audi, driven by a woman, left the scene.

The moped rider, a 40-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

It is believed the Audi had '02' in the registration, which may have been part of a personalised number plate.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who stopped to assist the moped rider in the moments afterwards.

Officers also want to urge the driver of the Audi to make contact with us urgently.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200360792.

