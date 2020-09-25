Council to Launch Free NHS Parking Permit for Hospital Workers

Published: 25th September 2020 13:52

Fareham Borough Council is launching a free parking permit that will enable NHS hospital workers who live in Fareham to park for free at barrier car parks in the town centre from 1st October 2020 to 31st March 2021.

To apply for a permit, NHS employees will need to provide proof that they live in the Fareham borough, together with a copy of their NHS hospital ID, and their vehicle registration.

Cllr Trevor Cartwright, Executive Member for Health and Public Protection said: “This new initiative is designed to help busy hospital workers who need to pop into town for some shopping after a long shift.”

Cllr Seán Woodward, Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that we are now in a position to formalise a scheme to ensure NHS hospital workers continue to benefit from free parking in Fareham; they are doing such a superb job.

“I do hope that this small gesture goes some way towards thanking them for their ongoing hard work in these exceptional times.”

To apply for a free parking permit, NHS workers who live in the Fareham borough and are hospital-based should email parkingservices@fareham.gov.uk to request an application form.

The scheme comes into effect from 1st October and those who have successfully applied for a parking permit will be able to use Osborn Road multi storey, Fareham Shoppers’ multi storey and Market Quay car parks. A physical permit will not be issued as automatic number plate recognition technology will be used.

