Gosport Robbery Attempt Lands Man in Jail

Published: 30th September 2020 17:11

A man has been jailed for four years after storming into a Gosport home armed with a hammer.

Arron Doyle, of no fixed abode, entered the flat in Stoke Road in the early hours of the morning making threats, following an incident which began in the street outside.

The 39-year-old caused damage to doors in the process, before he was arrested by police a short while later.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Portsmouth Crown Court on 5 August this year.

Today (Wednesday 30 September) he appeared at the same court where he was handed his four year prison sentence.

