Osborn Road multi-storey car park to be refurbished

Published: 1st October 2020 10:22

Outline plans for a £5.5m refurbishment of one of Fareham town centre's busiest car parks have been agreed by the Council.

Osborn Road multi-story car park was built in 1973 and despite ongoing maintenance, without significant investment, the car park has a useful life of less than 2 years.

The project will bring the building up to modern standards, both in terms of its structural integrity and its appearance. Drivers will also benefit from wider spaces, improved lighting and better demarcation.

Executive Leader at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Seán Woodward, said: "Osborn Road multi-story car park is a valuable facility for both shoppers and town centre workers, with around 430,000 cars using it a year. It is however looking tired and dated now, so I'm pleased that this project has been given the go ahead. Once completed, the refurbished car park will provide a much better experience for drivers and will help to encourage visitors to the town centre."

It is anticipated that work will being in summer 2021. The Council hopes to be able to keep the facility open while the work is being carried out, although certain areas may be closed for short periods.

