£19 Million+ Investment to Improve Local Transport Links in Fareham, Gosport And Havant

Published: 4th October 2020 11:06

Hampshire County Council, Portsmouth City Council and the Isle of Wight Council have jointly secured nearly £56 million from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund for new infrastructure to improve the way people travel around South East Hampshire and the Isle of Wight by foot, bicycle, or bus.

Councillor Rob Humby, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Environment at Hampshire County Council, said: “This successful bid shows what can be achieved through dedicated partnership working and builds on our ambitions to support our area’s economic recovery from the Coronavirus outbreak, linking transport and housing developments, helping to reduce congestion, and improve air quality.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we travel. Evidence indicates we are travelling more locally and cycling and walking more. We are making significantly fewer work journeys. This is a critical time to make changes to our high streets and roads to support a prosperous, healthy and green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, making it easier for people to sustain healthier lifestyles, while helping to meet the County Council’s targets in our Climate Change Strategy to reduce carbon emissions.”

The 10 local transport projects Hampshire County Council will deliver by the end of 2023 total £19.6 million and include:

• Development of a local transport hub for buses and taxis adjacent to Gosport ferry terminal and improve bus access to Gosport town centre

• Two schemes delivering bus priority measures on the A3 at Purbrook

• Pedestrian and bus enhancements on the A27 at Portchester district centre

• Pedestrian, cycle and bus priority measures on the A27 Fareham between Delme Arms and Downend Road

• Three schemes delivering pedestrian, cycle and bus priority enhancements in Havant town centre

• Bus stop enhancements in Leigh Park

• Improvement with bus priority at B2149 Bedhampton Road /B2177 Bedhampton Hill junction

The overall Funding will support 23 schemes which include improvements for walking, cycling and public transport.

This most recent funding announcement follows a previous grant of £4m Transforming Cities Fund that in Hampshire has been used to deliver real-time information for passengers at bus stops in and around Havant and Waterlooville and an enhanced scheme to extend the Eclipse busway to Rowner road in Gosport.



More details of the Hampshire County Council schemes can be found on our web pages: https://www.hants.gov.uk/transport/strategies/fundingbids

