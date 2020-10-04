County Council Offers £5,000 Grants for Initiatives to Help Communities Waste Less

Published: 4th October 2020 11:10

Up to £5,000 is available for organisations to make their waste prevention ideas a reality as Hampshire County Council’s Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund opens for submissions

Councillor Rob Humby, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Environment at Hampshire County Council, said: “This is the third year we’re making this grant funding available following the tremendous success of the first two rounds which kickstarted local businesses and launched innovative projects, helping us all waste less in our communities. As we face up to the impact of climate change and navigate towards a period of recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic, the need for us all to waste less has never been more important.”

Grant funding is available to groups, small businesses, schools, charities and parish councils to fund projects which will introduce a new waste prevention, reuse or repair project to the local area, contributing to a network of waste prevention services across Hampshire.

Since 2017, the fund has supported 37 projects which have helped to reduce household waste, supporting local communities and the local economy. Projects and initiatives include repair cafes, cookery and upcycling classes in schools, a second-hand school uniform service, swap events, a children’s book, and a click and collect service for refillable containers.

Councillor Jan Warwick, Hampshire County Council’s Climate Change Adviser to the Executive, said: “In two years, this grant has supported projects which have delivered over 80 community events, repaired 650 household items which have gone back into use, and engaged with young people in over 250 schools. Applications are now open for the third year of this grant, dedicated to local projects to help us all waste less, and contributing to Hampshire’s commitment to act on Climate Change. People working within their communities know what will work best where they live, so if you have some good ideas for a new project or initiative, let’s hear them!”

The deadline for the first round of applications is Friday 4 December 2020. The second round of applications will be open in early 2021.

