Two Arrested After Police Search Site in Fareham Over Two Days

Published: 4th October 2020 11:17
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon after police carried out a search warrant at a location in Fareham.

Searches have been carried over two days at the site off Newgate Lane by armed and unarmed officers. Officers have seized a suspected prohibited weapon, namely a stun gun and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The RSPCA also accompanied officers and were there to check the welfare of various animals on the site. One goat was seized for further assessment by the RSPCA.

Detective Inspector Abbie Leeson said: "We have now concluded our searches and I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support over these two days."

The two men arrested, a 24 year old man and a 28 year old man, both from Fareham, have released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

