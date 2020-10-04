  • Bookmark this page

We are the New Owners of AboutMyArea and Are Delighted to Meet You All

Published: 4th October 2020 11:44

Peter, Hope and Michaela Hopkinson: new owners of AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea has been established in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas since 2005, providing free to access news and information for the residents of the PO postcodes. Respected, trusted and popular, the websites are visited over 60,000 times every week.

We would like to develop the site for the follwing postcodes PO12-PO16,  and will be posting more news items as we receive them. You can help the community to grow in lots of ways (see below) and we look forward to hearing from you over the coming weeks, months and years.

Contact Us:
Telephone: 07808 773316
Email: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk

 See below for more information on how YOU can make the most of YOUR  community website

Get Involved

Just by joining the AboutMyArea Havant and Waterlooville news site you can comment on existing articles or place classified ads. Perhaps you would like to become a contributor of articles, reviews, photos, advice or anything else that takes your fancy. It's free, and we'd love to have you on board. It's your community, your voice - your PO12-PO16 website.

What’s On

Tell us about your local event. We'll include it in our calendar and What's On section. We can even cover the event in our local news section. Send us the details for us to publish, or become a contributor and create your own online presence.

Clubs, Organisations and Charities

List your Havant and Waterlooville information free of charge. E-mail us with details, or sign up to Community Networking and you can have your own space on the site to keep the community in touch with your activities in PO12-PO16.

In Business?

If you are a business in Havant or Waterlooville, you can sign up to our Business Directory for a basic listing,  free of charge.

If you would like to make your business stand out and grow your brand you might prefer to have an Enhanced Listing, Advertorial, Sponsored Story or Banner Ad. We can tailor the right package for your business and even design it for you, free of charge and there are no set up costs! E-mail us or call 07808 773316 for more details.

Something Missing?

What would you like to see on the AboutMyArea PO12-PO16website? Are you aware of any local information that needs adding? Is there anything specific you feel is missing? Do you have any ideas to enhance the site? This will be your guide to Havant and Waterlooville so Let us know via E-mail or telephone 07808 773316.

Your Site Editors for AboutMyArea PO12-PO16 are Peter and Hope Hopkinson

Contact Us:
Telephone: 07808 773316
Email: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk

 

