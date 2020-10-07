Green Fingered Residents Crowned Winners

Published: 7th October 2020 14:55

Fareham residents have been crowned winners in this year’s Virtual Fareham in Bloom competition. Residents with a passion for gardening were invited to enter the Council’s first ever Virtual Fareham in Bloom competition by submitting a photo online, after the usual activities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

There was a total of six categories for people to enter, with submissions then being put to a public vote and a judge’s vote.

Members of the public were able to vote for their favourite photo for each category and the results are as follows:

Winners of the Public vote

Best Garden – Elizabeth Quinn

Grow Your Own – Joseph Henderson and Michael Bartlett

Commercial – Ranvilles Infant School

Something Small – Caroline Lopez

Community Floral Display – Brett Wylde

Kid’s Corner – Skylar Playle

Judges from the Council then decided on their favourites for each category and the results are as follows:

Winners of the Judge’s vote

Best Garden – Mr and Mrs Coates

Grow Your Own – Melanie Gray

Commercial – Crofton Anne Dale School

Something Small – Hayley Tod

Community Floral Display – Judy and Arthur Tedore and the residents of Burnham Wood and Tanglewood

Kid’s Corner - Rose

Winners will receive prizes that have kindly been donated by St Margaret’s Nurseries and Fareham Shopping Centre.

Executive Member for Streetscene, Cllr Simon Martin said: “Thank you to everyone who entered into the first Virtual Fareham in Bloom competition. There were one hundred entries to choose from with some fantastic photos, showing the hard work people have put into their outdoor spaces. Congratulations to the winners and well done!”

