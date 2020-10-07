Green Fingered Residents Crowned Winners
|Published: 7th October 2020 14:55
Fareham residents have been crowned winners in this year’s Virtual Fareham in Bloom competition. Residents with a passion for gardening were invited to enter the Council’s first ever Virtual Fareham in Bloom competition by submitting a photo online, after the usual activities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
There was a total of six categories for people to enter, with submissions then being put to a public vote and a judge’s vote.
Members of the public were able to vote for their favourite photo for each category and the results are as follows:
Winners of the Public vote
Best Garden – Elizabeth Quinn
Grow Your Own – Joseph Henderson and Michael Bartlett
Commercial – Ranvilles Infant School
Something Small – Caroline Lopez
Community Floral Display – Brett Wylde
Kid’s Corner – Skylar Playle
Judges from the Council then decided on their favourites for each category and the results are as follows:
Winners of the Judge’s vote
Best Garden – Mr and Mrs Coates
Grow Your Own – Melanie Gray
Commercial – Crofton Anne Dale School
Something Small – Hayley Tod
Community Floral Display – Judy and Arthur Tedore and the residents of Burnham Wood and Tanglewood
Kid’s Corner - Rose
Winners will receive prizes that have kindly been donated by St Margaret’s Nurseries and Fareham Shopping Centre.
Executive Member for Streetscene, Cllr Simon Martin said: “Thank you to everyone who entered into the first Virtual Fareham in Bloom competition. There were one hundred entries to choose from with some fantastic photos, showing the hard work people have put into their outdoor spaces. Congratulations to the winners and well done!”
