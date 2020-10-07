  • Bookmark this page

CCTV Image Released Following Fareham Vehicle Arson

Published: 7th October 2020 17:39

Do you recognise this man?

 

 

 

Hampshire Constabulary would like to identify him as part of an arson investigation.

At approximately 11pm on Tuesday 29 September, two cars were set alight with petrol outside an address on Miller Drive in Fareham.

Fortunately, no-one was reported injured because of the fire, however it is possible that the person responsible suffered flash type burns at the moment the petrol was ignited.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured wearing a hooded top with an emblem on the left chest area.

They appreciate the picture is quite grainy but are hoping someone will recognise this person. Do you know him? Do you know anyone who has suffered any unexplained burns recently?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200378755.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

