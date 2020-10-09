  • Bookmark this page

Success at the South and South East in Bloom Awards

Published: 9th October 2020 16:24

Independent open spaces in Fareham have come out on top after receiving awards at this year's South and South East in Bloom Awards.


Although the Council didn't directly enter any Council owned sites into the awards this year due to the pandemic, four independent sites did, including Wynton Way, Red Barn Allotments, Portchester Crematorium and Portchester Memorial Gardens.

They each received the following awards:

Wynton Way Horticultural site: Outstanding

Red Barn Allotments: Outstanding

Portchester Crematorium: Gold

Portchester Memorial Gardens: Gold

Entries were judged through a desktop exercise this year, with Wynton Way and Red Barn Allotments having both impressed the judges, improving their score from last year and going up a grade.

Executive Member for Streetscene, Cllr Simon Martin said: "Congratulations to the four sites that have received these fantastic awards and thank you to all of those that have worked hard to look after them, particularly over these past few difficult months."

