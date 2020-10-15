Parks success at Green Flag awards

Published: 15th October 2020 12:03

Two of Fareham's parks have been named as the best in the country after receiving prestigious Green Flag Awards.

Holly Hill Woodland Park and The Sensory Garden in Fareham town centre have received the recognition once again for the 13th and 11th year in a row and are two of more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the award for 2020.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Executive Member for Streetscene, Councillor Simon Martin, said: "This award celebrates the dedication and hard work that goes into maintaining the sites to such a high standard, especially over these challenging past few months, for residents and visitors to enjoy all year round. Congratulations and well done to all involved."

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: "This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

"It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges this year, Holly Hill Woodland Park and The Sensory Garden has achieved the highest international standards demanded by the Green Flag Award."

All award-winning sites from the Green Flag scheme can be found here: http://www.greenflagaward.org/

