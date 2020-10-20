War heroes to be remembered with virtual Remembrance Sunday event

Published: 20th October 2020 15:47

A Remembrance Day service will be held on Sunday 8 November, to remember those who have lost their lives in world wars and other conflicts.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is not possible for the annual service at Holy Trinity Church to take place in the same way. Instead there will be a small church service restricted to the Royal British Legion and civic guests. There will be no parade or public gathering in West Street.

Residents will still be able to take part by viewing the service via the live stream on the Holy Trinity Church Facebook page. This will start from approximately 10:50am.

You will also be able to listen to the ‘Forever Remembered' roll call on the Council's website from 10:00 am. The names of loved ones who lost their lives as serving members in British Armed Forces' conflicts will be read out.

The Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Pamela Bryant, said:

"This event is an important opportunity to pay our respects and thank the servicemen and women who served our nation so bravely.

"Sadly, like so many things, this year's service will be organised differently, but we hope residents will be able to take part by following it online."

There is more information about the Remembrance Sunday event on the Council's website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.