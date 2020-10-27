Council Approves Publication Local Plan

Published: 27th October 2020 10:02

Councillors at Fareham Borough Council have approved the Publication Local Plan put forward by officers at a meeting of the Full Council held on Thursday 22 October.

The decision clears the way for a six-week consultation which begins on Friday 6 November. Unlike previous consultations, however, current Government restrictions prevent the usual public meetings. As a result, the Council will be holding its first virtual consultation.

A special edition of Fareham Today will be hand-delivered to every household across the Borough over the next week which sets out how people can have their say from the safety of their own homes. It also sets out guidelines on how to respond as, at this stage of the Local Plan (usually referred to as the Publication Local Plan), respondents must confirm whether they think the Council has complied with certain requirements when developing the Publication Local Plan and why they think that way.

Cllr Keith Evans, Executive Member for Planning and Development, said: ‘I hope residents will take the opportunity of having their say on the Publication Plan. It is really important to remember that this isn’t just about new homes. It is also used to plan for jobs and employment space, sports and leisure facilities, transport and community infrastructure, the protection of sensitive habitats and the impact of climate change.’

The consultation will be live on the Council’s website from Friday 6 November and will run for six weeks until Friday 18 December at www.fareham.gov.uk/localplanconsultation.

In addition to the Virtual Exhibition and online response form, residents can also phone to request paper copies of the response form. Full details are set out in Fareham Today.

