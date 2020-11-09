  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Fareham and Gosport Area

Fareham and Gosport news, reviews and local events in Fareham and Gosport areas including Lee-On-The-Solent, Rowner and Holbrook, Bridgemary South, and communities in Fareham and Gosport.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Easy Access

View a map of Fareham and Gosport Map of Fareham and Gosport

New Covid Marshals starting across Fareham

Published: 9th November 2020 15:15
Six Council Enforcement Officers and two town centre security officers will double up as Covid Marshals across Fareham from today (Monday November 9) to support and advise people on sticking to Government guidelines on social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus.

one of the fareham covid marshals, dressed in a hi-vis jacket and armband reading 'covid marshal' The Enforcement Officers will combine the Covid Marshal duties with their usual roles of dealing with fly-tipping, litter and abandoned vehicles. The town centre security officers, who are contractors, will also be fulfilling this important role for the town and outlying district centres.

In addition, three employees from the Council's Environmental Health Commercial Team, who would normally be conducting food and hygiene inspections, will be working closely with businesses to ensure they understand and are complying with the rules.

The Covid Marshals will wear armbands so they can be identified, and their role will be to advise, support and explain the restrictions to people to gain their compliance and help reduce the spread of the virus. They will not have any enforcement powers.

The commercial team working with businesses does have enforcement powers and can issue closure notices where necessary.

Executive Member for Health and Public Protection, Cllr Trevor Cartwright, said: "Our new Covid Marshals will become a familiar sight across the town centre and the district centres where they will be advising and supporting people to follow the national restrictions.

"On the whole people across Fareham have been really good at following the restrictions, but where there is some confusion about what can or cannot be done the Covid Marshals will be on hand to provide advice and help.

"We know a lot of businesses have managed to set up a click and collect system and that means there could be issues with people maintaining a safe distance while waiting outside premises for their purchases. The Covid Marshals will help to make sure those queues remain safe."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Fareham and Gosport newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO13 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO13: Fareham and Gosport Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Fareham | Gosport | Business Talk | Days Gone By | Have Your Say | Lee-on-the-Solent | Stubbington and Hill Head | Alverstoke and Stokes Bay | Whiteley | Portchester | Titchfield | Elson and Brockhurst | Rowner | Bridgemary | Healthy Living | Coastal | Family Zone | Days Out | Pharmacies | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies