Community Lottery is coming to Fareham

Published: 12th November 2020 17:25
One Community has been awarded funding to set up a Community Lottery in Fareham aiming to raise funds for local good causes such as charities and community groups.

The Council's Executive Member for Leisure and Community agreed to award One Community £10,040 from the Community Fund to establish the lottery which will not only help raise funds for community groups and charities that register for the scheme, but will also give those who buy a ticket a chance of winning a cash prize.

The Council had previously run a lottery in the 1970s which lasted for a few years, but it is only recently that Community lotteries have become popular again and are already running successfully in neighboring authorities.

Registered groups will receive 40% of a £1 ticket value by encouraging those purchasing Fareham Community Lottery tickets, either online or through the Community Lottery call centre, to select their organisation as the primary recipient.

From the remainder of the ticket value, cash prizes of up to £25,000 will be given to those that enter the weekly draw and match the numbers.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community, Cllr Sue Bell said: "One Community is a charity that is well-established within Fareham, currently providing community and voluntary sector support across the Borough and are best placed to be able to set up and establish a community lottery for Fareham. The lottery will help raise much needed funds for charities and community groups in Fareham, especially after this difficult year due to the pandemic."

Groups will be able to register by contacting info@1community.org.uk and residents will be able to buy tickets on the website from February 2021.

