Council invests £6.8m to improve leisure facilities in the Borough of Fareham

Published: 17th November 2020 09:57

Fareham Borough Council is investing £6.8m to significantly improve Fareham Leisure Centre which has now served the community for more than 40 years.

With works beginning this week, exciting new features, designed to appeal to audiences across the ages, include:

• A ‘Top Rock’ climbing wall for children and adults set alongside a soft play area for younger users

• An indoor splash pad

• A 617m2 extension to the gym on the ground floor with windows opening onto the surrounding parkland

• Improvements to existing facilities such as the café, dry changing rooms and reception area

• Additional parking for 32 vehicles.

Holly Hill Leisure Centre users can look forward to a steam room and sauna towards the end of 2021.

Both centres will remain open – subject to Government Covid-related restrictions - throughout the construction and refurbishment works, which are being split into four phases to minimise the disruption.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community, Councillor Sue Bell, said: “Last year, the Council awarded the contract to Everyone Active to continue to manage its two leisure centres in Fareham until 2035. As part of this process, the Council signalled its desire to substantially improve facilities at Fareham Leisure Centre and make enhancements to the newer Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Despite the pandemic, which is causing significant hardship across many sectors, the Council is investing almost £7M to realise these ambitions. We expect all works to be concluded by the end of 2021 and, no doubt, enjoyed by residents for many years to come.”

Ryan Grant, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, commented: “This is the first step towards welcoming the local community to our new and improved centre. Fareham Leisure Centre is pivotal in providing a wide range of facilities to the community, and this investment will ensure we can enhance this offering and continue to engage people from all backgrounds in exercise.

“This positive news is welcome after the past few months and we will continue to work hard with Fareham Borough Council and our partner, Vincent Stokes, to ensure that every aspect of the refurbishment is completed to the highest quality.

“We’re delighted to be able to continue improving the lives and wellbeing of people in Fareham and the surrounding areas.”

For more information about the improvement works and to see artist’s impressions of the new-look centre see https://www.everyoneactive.com/news/everyone-likes-to-make-improvements/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.