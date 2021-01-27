  • Bookmark this page

Welborne Development moves a step closer

Published: 27th January 2021 13:57
Fareham Borough Council's Planning Committee has given the green light to the latest proposals for Welborne Garden Village from developer Buckland Development Ltd.

A special meeting of the Planning Committee was held today, Wednesday 27th January, to consider further plans and documents formally submitted by the Developer last year. The new proposals address a change in circumstances surrounding the funding of the new "all-moves" Junction 10 of the M27 which follows funding being reallocated to other projects by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership due to timescales.

The new approach means Buckland Development Ltd will contribute £40M to the new junction rather than £20M, alongside an anticipated further £30M of government funding.

Now that the revised planning proposals have been approved, the next step will be to finalise the funding and delivery arrangements for the Junction 10 scheme, a hugely significant and long-awaited project that will benefit not just those who live at Welborne, but all local users of the M27, and hence to the benefit of the wider South Hampshire economy.

Cllr Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘This approval marks a significant milestone for a new community which, when complete, will provide up to 6,000 new homes in a parkland setting supported by schools, a district centre, medical facilities and employment space for around 6,000 new jobs."

 For further information about the developments, visit Welborne Garden Village's website here.

