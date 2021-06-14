Business Oppotunity: Help run the AboutMyArea wesbite for PO12,13,14,15 & 16

Published: 14th June 2021 12:03

There is an opportuity for a resident in the PO12,13,14,15 or 16 area to help run the AboutMyArea wesbite for these areas.

The opportunity would involve populating the site with local news and information, some of which will be shared across the Portsmouth and Havant & Waterlooville sites. Revenue is generated by selling adevrtising space on the site, helping local businesses to promote their goods and services to local residents

If you would like to find out more then please get in touch: peterhopkinson@aboutmyarea.co.uk

