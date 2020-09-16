Don't Miss Out ... Register to Vote!

Published: 16th September 2020 07:48

Havant Borough Council is currently updating the electoral register and encouraging everyone to check their details are correct and up to date if they want to vote in next year’s elections.

Households have recently received a form that needs to be checked. This is to ensure the council has the correct details for each property in the borough.

Please make sure you add anyone over 16 in your household to make sure they don’t miss out on their opportunity to vote in the future.

You will need to respond if you have moved house since you last registered – something people often forget.

Please don’t miss out on having your say by registering to vote. If you’re not on the electoral register you won’t be able to.

What do you need to do?

Simply following the instructions on the front of the form you have received.

CCA-E form, this means all those eligible to vote are already registered at your address. If this is still correct and you have no changes – You do not need to do anything.

If any information is wrong or there’s people eligible to vote that aren’t included on the form, then you will need to respond.

CF-E form, this means that you MUST respond even if the information is correct. If any information is wrong or there’s people eligible to vote that aren’t included please make the necessary changes and return it in the pre-paid envelope.

Changes can also be made online at www.householdresponse.com/havant using the security codes quoted on your form.

If there are no changes you can also respond by calling 0800 197 9871 or texting NOCHANGE to 80212.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.