Coronavirus Recovery Funding for Community Sports Groups

Published: 16th September 2020 09:43

Community sport groups encouraged to apply for new coronavirus recovery funding

Community sport and physical activity groups in Havant borough can now apply for funding to help them recover from financial hardship caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Local sports clubs, voluntary and community organisations that provide sports or other physical activity and local level leagues and associations can apply for a grant of up to £500 from Havant Borough Council.

The funding is for those groups that haven’t been able to claim other recovery grants and could use a small financial boost to get them back on their feet.

Councillor Alex Rennie, Cabinet Lead for Communications, said: “Our community sports groups in the borough play such a huge role in the physical and mental wellbeing of our residents.

“Now government guidance allows for more scope in providing sports activities, we want to help kickstart groups that might be struggling financially.

“If you know of any groups that could benefit from this funding, please encourage them to apply.”

Applications are now open and will close on 31 October 2020.

Apply now at www.bit.ly/CommunitySportRecovery

Notes for applicants

Your application must meet the following criteria:

Must benefit residents of Havant Borough

Cannot be for losses incurred before 1 March 2020

Any restarting or new activity proposed must be in line with current government guidance and that of the relevant national governing body

Educational establishments, leisure operators and commercial sport and physical activity providers are not eligible to apply

Applicants are encouraged to be creative in their recovery plans and aim to engage with new audiences

