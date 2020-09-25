Havant Borough Council Approves Programme to Shape Our Future

Published: 25th September 2020 13:48

Havant Borough Council has agreed a radical new way of working with a neighbouring authority that will see both organisations become more efficient and effective.

Full Council on Wednesday 23 September agreed to strengthen its ties with the East Hampshire District Council through a transformative programme called Shaping Our Future.

The programme will look at how the councils might combine staff into one, more efficient workforce, but keep the two councils democratically separate.

Cllr Michael Wilson, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “This programme promises to bring us a flexible, resilient and productive workforce, providing excellent services for a financially sustainable council.

“Through this programme we will be able to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, improve our digital operations and refocus our resources to meet our local needs.

“While there is a lot of hard work ahead, I believe this is a great opportunity for this council to put itself in a fantastic position to take on the challenges ahead.”

Once implemented the plans could bring about significant benefits for both councils, including:

more efficient and effective services for our residents and local businesses, with less bureaucracy.

community engagement and collaboration with partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors.

a ‘digital first’ approach to our services, making them accessible and convenient to our residents.

getting the best financial, environmental and social value in all our dealings.

one workforce that is ‘brilliant at the basics’, flexible, agile and resilient.

East Hampshire District Council and Havant Borough Council began its partnership by sharing a Chief Executive in 2009 and a management team in 2012. Since then other services, such as parking and human resources, have come to be shared.

