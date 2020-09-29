Koop + Kraft Win Best Local Restaurant Award

Published: 29th September 2020 10:07

A local restaurant has fought off the competition to win an award which has recognised its efforts in overcoming the last few months of uncertainty.

Koop + Kraft in Waterlooville was virtually awarded with the Best Local Restaurant award for the Havant Borough at the 2020 Southern Enterprise Awards, held by SME News.

The restaurant, which specialises in gourmet burgers and fried chicken, beat a number of other local restaurants to be crowned the best at the fourth annual awards.

The nomination is made anonymously, which leads them to be shortlisted and in for a chance of winning.

The award wins are based on merit, rather than the amount of votes cast, meaning that the venue, which has been open since 2018, was awarded because the panel of five independent judges all agreed that it was the most worthy.

To move successfully from nominee to winner, there must be evidence of extensive expertise and skills, dedication to customer service and client satisfaction with an on-going commitment to excellence and innovation demonstrated by the nominated business.

The judges assess the submission material that firms provide after they have been shortlisted to decide who will take home the award.

The research team, which is headed by hospitality, history, coaching and sales expert, Sam Jordan-Turner, casts their final judgment, based on various criteria including: client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, customer feedback and business performance.

Owner George Purnell said: ‘We’ve been working really hard over the last few months of lockdown so it’s nice to be recognised for both our efforts and the support of the community. We believe we bring something different to the area so we’re glad people are agreeing with us.’

Previously, George was named ‘one to watch’ on the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator #30under30 list for 2019.

The 27-year-old was nominated by his colleagues and he was one of only three people to work for independents to make the national list.

SME News is a quarterly business magazine which has been in circulation since 2017.

It supports firms across the UK which consider themselves to be small or medium-sized.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.