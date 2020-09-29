Havant Ranked Happiest Place to Live in Hampshire

Published: 29th September 2020 13:13

Havant has been ranked the happiest place to live in Hampshire, according to data compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS ranked the life satisfaction, happiness and anxiety of each local authority across the country using self-evaluation from residents.

Each area was given an average wellbeing score out of 10, and Havant took Hampshire’s top spot out of the 14 local authorities with a score of 7.91.

The survey used data for the year ending March 2020, so for the most part it does not consider the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leader of Havant Borough Council, Cllr Michael Wilson said: “The wellbeing of our residents is a top priority, and I am pleased to see that these survey results reflect that.

“This has been a very anxious time for many, but we hope that our borough continues to be the happiest in Hampshire, even as we move through the pandemic.”

Coming in at second and third in the rankings were Rushmoor and Hart, followed by East Hampshire.

You can read the full study on the ONS website.

