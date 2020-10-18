Protesters Unite Against the AQUIND Energy Link Plan

Published: 18th October 2020 13:00

Picture by Solent Sky Services Picture by Solent Sky Services

There are fears surrounding the impact to local green spaces and at the fact that PCC have had no voice in the planning process; due the scale of the AQUIND project jurisdiction has instead been given to central Government.

Further details of the planned AQUIND works and the Council’s opposition can be found here: https://interconnectorportsmouth.co.uk/

Drone footage of the protest was shot by our friends at Solent Sky Services and can be found by clicking on this link:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=xEWzIts__qo

You can also read their excellent blog at: https://solentskyservices.co.uk/drone-news-blog/milton-common-allotments-drone-photos

