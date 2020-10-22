The Best Art Vinyl exhibition at The Spring celebrates the art of album covers

Published: 22nd October 2020 15:45

Ahead of a national poll to find the best album artwork of 2020, the arts centre in Havant is mounting a major exhibition.

Local music and art enthusiasts will welcome the news that a major exhibition for Best Art Vinyl 2020 will be on display at The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant. Curated by Art Vinyl, the organisation run an annual search for the most creative and well-designed album cover of the year, asking the public to vote for their favourites.

The exhibition will feature all 50 nominations for the best album cover art as well as previous winning sleeves from the last 15 years, which include early work by Dan Hillier for Royal Blood's eponymous album, work from the sixteenth century by Dutch artist Pieter Bruegel for The Fleet Foxes' LP and a design for rock legend David Gilmour.

In a year of lockdowns and self-isolation across the globe, the shortlist includes an LP of home studio sessions by Tenderlonious entitled ‘Quarantena', alongside a diverse range of artists submitting covers with self-portraits including Marilyn Manson and American singer, songwriter and painter Frances Quinlan, best known for leading the indie band Hop Along.

Best Art Vinyl founder, Andrew Heeps, comments: "This is a great opportunity to bring an exhibition which documents modern history in art and music to The Spring. Since the pandemic, it has become more important than ever to celebrate and find solace in art and music. We're currently in the midst of Zoom culture, but it's the tactile mix of sound and vision that will always bring people closer.

The show this year is a celebration and a way to say thank you to the artists and labels that kept us culturally connected with this year's vinyl records. Since 2005, Best Art Vinyl Exhibitions have been enjoyed in over 20 international locations such as Budapest, Bologna, London and Oxford, it's now a perfect opportunity to get Hampshire involved in this annual art prize and accompanying exhibition."

Visitors to the exhibition can have their say and vote on their three favourite album covers as part of the national poll, which launches on 9th November. Votes can be made online at www.artvinyl.com or in person at The Spring exhibition. The final result will be announced in January 2021.

Director of The Spring, Sophie Fullerlove, said: "We are all so excited to be bringing this exhibition to The Spring. Given that we can't hold music gigs at the moment, this is a great way to engage with our music audience and show them a little more of what The Spring has to offer. There is some incredible artwork amongst the nominees and it will be tough to pick just three to cast a vote. We hope to see many music fans at the exhibition and taking part in the national poll."

The Best Art Vinyl 2020 exhibition takes place from 9th November to 23rd December at The Spring. You can find out more about the exhibition and The Spring's programme of events for the autumn and winter on the website at: www.thespring.co.uk

