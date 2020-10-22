Residents encouraged to mark Remembrance Sunday from home

Published: 22nd October 2020 16:05

Residents across the borough are being asked to stay home on Remembrance Sunday this year and find other ways to honour the sacrifices that our armed forces and civilians have made.

In line with national government guidance on social distancing, Remembrance events across the borough have been scaled back or are being commemorated differently this year.

Havant Borough Council is encouraging everyone to pay their respects safely at home, by observing the national 2-minute silence on their doorstep.

The Mayor of Havant, Councillor Prad Bains, along with a small number of invited guests will be attending a closed service, being held on Sunday 8 November, in St Faith's Church, Havant at 10.50am.

Members of the public are invited to watch the service, being led by the Mayors Chaplain, Canon Tom Kennar, live online at https://stfaith.com/livestreamed-services/

No parade will take place.

The Mayor of Havant, Councillor Prad Bains, said: "The act of Remembrance is one of the most powerful things we can all do to commemorate the sacrifice and service of all the Allied servicemen and women during the First World War, Second World War and all other conflicts through to the present day. We owe our freedom and our way of life to all those British, Commonwealth and Allied personnel that have served in and beside our Armed Forces.

"This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 1940 and victory in the skies above us, where never had so much been owed by so many to so few. Although this November we may be restricted by government guidelines, I believe it is more important than ever that we mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day as we should from the safety of our own homes, paying respect to all those that have enabled us to be here today.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage you to join in with this year's Poppy Appeal and I would also very much appreciate it if you would join me virtually on Remembrance Sunday from St Faith's Church, via their live stream".

A wreath will also be laid on behalf of Havant Borough Council and the residents of the borough in Emsworth Memorial Garden, with a virtual service taking place from St James's Church.

The traditional marking of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, Hayling Island, will not take place. Instead a video will be available to watch on the Hayling Anglicans Youtube channel.

The Royal British Legion has shared a number of alternative ways for residents to commemorate Remembrance Day from home. Full details of information and resources can be found on the Royal British Legion website: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance.

The coronavirus pandemic has also meant that the Legion's 2020 Poppy Appeal has had to go online, but families can still get involved by downloading and colouring in a Remembrance Poppy to display in their window as a show of support. Visit http://bit.ly/PoppyAppeal2020.

Havant Borough Council is keen to gather and share photos, videos, stories and artwork of residents commemorating Remembrance 2020 from their home to help capture the occasion. Please tag us into your social media posts via Twitter @havantBC or Facebook: www.facebook.com/havantborough.

