The Best Guide for the Havant and Waterlooville Area

Havant and Waterlooville
Havant Borough Council help for struggling families

Published: 27th October 2020 12:28
Families struggling for essential supplies during the coronavirus pandemic can still look to Havant Borough Council for support.

The council has been working with neighbouring authorities, community groups and foodbanks throughout the crisis to make sure everyone has the support they need.

Those experiencing difficulties buying food and collecting prescriptions can phone the Hampshire Coronavirus Support and Helpline on 0333 370 4000.

The helpline, set up in April, offers advice and guidance on how to get essential supplies during the pandemic.

Havant Borough Council has also been working with the local foodbanks to make sure they are well-stocked in case of need.

Cllr Alex Rennie, Havant Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Communications, said: "We have been working to support vulnerable people since the crisis began and, through the Hampshire helpline and our foodbanks, we are ready to support any local families that need help during half-term or any at other time.

"We do not want to see children go hungry. If any families are struggling to get by during this half-term, or at any other time, then please phone the helpline and ask for help."

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
