Havant councillor shortlisted for Young Councillor of the Year

Published: 27th October 2020 17:27

Cllr Alex Rennie, Havant Borough Council member for Bondfields and Cabinet Lead for Communications and Communities, has been shortlisted for the LGiU Young Councillor of the Year award.

The Cllr Awards are run every year by the LGIU, a local government think-tank and member organisation, to celebrate the best contributions councillors make to communities all over England and Scotland.

With the average age of a councillor currently being 59 years old, young people have particular barriers to overcome in order to be elected. They tend to face more conflicting time commitments from work, studies and financial pressures.

The Young Councillor award recognises a councillor aged 30 or under who has made a significant contribution to their community. Cllr Rennie was nominated for his work during the pandemic for helping to lead a community group that supported more than 200 Leigh Park residents helping with shopping, collecting prescriptions and befriending.

Cllr Rennie, 29, said: "Being a councillor and representing my residents is such an honour, so I was so delighted to shortlisted for this award.

"I'm fortunate to work with such a diverse team of councillors at Havant Borough Council and I feel we really do represent the borough across age, gender and demographics.

"I'm very passionate about encouraging more younger residents to step forward, stand for election and to make a difference in our community. I hope that by being nominated for this award it can show what you can achieve as a young councillor."

If you want to find out more about standing for election you can read the council's Councillor Can leaflet online by visiting www.havant.gov.uk/acouncillorcan.

