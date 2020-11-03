Attepted Robbery in Park Gate

Published: 3rd November 2020 15:04

Police are appealing for information following a robbery attempt in Park Gate.

The incident took place on a pathway between Hunts Pond Road and Wheatlands.

At around 7.30pm on 28 October, a man in his 20s was on a run when he was confronted by a group of aggressive youths.

It was reported that the group made verbal threats towards the man while they demanded he hand over his wallet. The man refused.

The victim describes seeing someone looking out of their window during the incident, so Officers are appealing for this person to make contact with them. Oficers would also like to hear from anyone else who has information, or perhaps has CCTV from the area that may have captured the group in question.

They are described as follows:

White male, aged around 17 years, average build, 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair. He was described as wearing a hooded coat and had a small, dark, round stud earring.

White male, aged 16-17 years, slim, 5ft 11ins tall, blond hair with a long fringe. He was described as wearing a dark hooded coat.

White male aged around 18 years, 5ft 10ins tall, broad build, with light brown hair which was very short at the sides. He was described as wearing a dark blue Adidas baseball cap, dark blue Adidas tracksuit top and bottoms, and carrying a small black "man bag".

White male, aged around 16 years, 5ft 5ins tall, skinny, with dark hair. He was described as wearing a light coloured hoodie.

White male, aged around 16 years, 5ft 10ins tall, average build, wearing a dark hooded coat.

As we head towards winter the afternoons become darker much earlier, Police encourage people to remain vigilant whilst out and about, and report any suspicious activity or aggressive behaviour to us.

Further details on personal safety can be found on our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/personal-robbery/

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200419154.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

If you have CCTV cameras in the area, why not register these with us to allow you to upload any footage you have quickly and easily. Email NICEDEMSSUPPORT@hampshire.pnn.police.uk

