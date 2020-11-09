Got a business? Got a business idea? Sign up now for the PopUp Business School

Published: 9th November 2020 15:21

Whether you are at the beginning of your start-up journey, or you are an already established business, sign up now for the PopUp Business School this December.

The free, five-day online course will run from Monday 7 December to Friday 11 December via Zoom and is broken down into two sessions per day (10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3pm).

You'll gain the information, inspiration and practical advice to teach you how to build and evolve your business. The course will show you a new way of thinking, give you practical ways to get your idea off the ground and show you and how to sustain and thrive as a business.

The course is being funded by Havant Borough Council (HBC), along with the neighbouring local authorities of East Hampshire, Eastleigh, Test Valley, and the New Forest and delivered through a Hampshire-based enterprise called The PopUp Business School, the UK's leading alternative to the traditional way of starting a business.

Councillor Michael Wilson, Leader of HBC, said: "Encouraging and entrepreneurial spirit in the borough will help the area to bounce back from the difficult times we are in.

"People who sign up will gain a range of skills that are essential for the modern entrepreneur, including marketing and communications, digital media, and the law."

For more information and to register, visit: https://events.popupbusinessschool.co.uk/HampshireDecember2020

