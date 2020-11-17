Let Havant Borough Council know what you want from Emsworth Recreation Ground

Published: 17th November 2020 10:01

In partnership with local charity Verity's Gift, Havant Borough Council is running an online survey to understand what families and children think of the play provision at Emsworth Recreation Ground.

The survey - which will run until Monday 7 December - only takes a few minutes to complete. By understanding what residents want, the council and Verity's Gift intend to work together on a refurbishment programme of the play facilities at Emsworth Recreation Ground.

Verity’s Gift is a local charity established to support young people and local causes. The charity’s initial objective is to raise funds to refurbish the play area at Emsworth Recreation Ground. More information on the charity and its aims can be found here.

Formally opened in 1909, the grounds have been a local asset for much longer. Back in 1802, Emsworth’s local cricket matches were played here and in 1811, its use for public recreation was secured for posterity.

This new partnership aims to add extra value and amenity to this long-used site, replacing play equipment originally installed in 2001 and ensuring that young people within the borough have access to good quality play provision that supports their health and wellbeing - both physical and mental.

Cllr Alex Rennie, Cabinet Lead for Communications, said: "We're delighted to be working with Verity's Gift in understanding what users of Emsworth Recreation Ground want.

"Clarity in what people want from their local recreation ground provides us with the opportunity to make positive changes to benefit the residents of Emsworth."

To take part in the survey, visit here. No personal details are required to take part in the survey, with all data remaining anonymous.

