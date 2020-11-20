Four arrests made following robbery in Havant

Published: 20th November 2020 15:40

Officers investigating a knife-point robbery in Havant on Saturday 14 November have made four arrests.

A 16-year-old boy from Havant had his coat and baseball cap stolen at around 7.30pm on Petersfield Road.

Police have made the following arrests:

A 17-year-old man from Fareham on suspicion of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

An 18-year-old man from Paulsgrove on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 21-year-old man from Paulsgrove on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage, possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 34-year-old man from Paulsgrove on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We would like to thank everyone who shared and helped our appeal for witnesses and information regarding this incident.

