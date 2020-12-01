The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre bring residents the magic of Christmas with bespoke poems

Published: 1st December 2020 12:09

The Spring in Havant is inviting local residents to nominate people to receive a personalised poem as part of their new Christmas Calls project.

With many facing a difficult Christmas this year, The Spring wants to draw upon the importance of being connected and help to brighten the lives of those feeling particularly lonely or isolated.

Twenty of those nominated will be selected to receive a very special Christmas poem by professional poet and performer Arji Manuelpillai, The Merry Maker. Arji will not only create a bespoke poem celebrating the nominee but he will deliver it in person either on the phone or via Zoom at a time to suit them. It will even be followed up with a specially designed Christmas card including the poem so it can be treasured and enjoyed.

In this small way, The Spring hopes to support its local community by celebrating love and friendship.

Sophie Fullerlove, Director of The Spring, comments: "This project is very special to us. It has been such a difficult year and is culminating in what will be a very challenging Christmas for lots of people who are unable to see friends and family. We wanted to do something to bring our community together in spirit, even if not in person and help people show they care. We hope to bring a small bit of joy to those in need of it this winter."

Whether it's a family member, friend, neighbour or work colleague, if you know someone who could do with some extra Christmas cheer this year and would appreciate their own personal poem by Arji, all you have to do is fill in a short form to nominate that person.

There are 20 spaces available and following nominations, The Spring will send some short questions that will help Arji write a bespoke poem especially for each loved one. Taking part in this project is completely free.

Nominations can be made now at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ChristmasCalls

For over 15 years Arji has worked with community arts projects nationally and internationally. Recently, his poetry has been published by magazines including Cannon's Mouth, Strix, The Rialto and The Lighthouse Journal. He has also been shortlisted for the BAME Burning Eye pamphlet prize 2018, The Robert Graves Prize 2018, The Oxford Prize 2019 and The Live Canon Prize, he has recently come runner-up in the Robert Graves Prize 2020.

To find out more about The Spring visit - http://thespring.co.uk

