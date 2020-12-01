Two grant schemes available to businesses affected by November coronavirus restrictions

Published: 1st December 2020 12:18

Businesses in Havant borough now have two options available for grant support if they have been affected by the November coronavirus restrictions.

Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG):

The LRSG is for businesses that have been required to close by law and occupy a building for which they receive Business Rates bills.

So far, Havant Borough Council (HBC) has issued 366 grants from this fund with a total value of more than £550,000.

Please check HBC's website to see if you are eligible and to apply.

Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG):

The newly launched ARG is a discretionary fund aimed at businesses that are not eligible for a LRSG.

Please check that you are not eligible for a LRSG before applying to this fund.

This ARG fund is aimed at businesses with ongoing fixed property-related costs (not employment costs). HBC has ringfenced £500,000 to support businesses from central government for the 28-day period 5 November to 2 December 2020.

Applications are open now and will close at midnight on Wednesday 16 December. Funding will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

Visit the HBC website to find out more and to apply.

Councillor Michael Wilson, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said:

"The Local Restrictions Support Grant launched on 13 November and since then our team has worked very hard to issue the grants to eligible customers quickly. If you think you might be eligible for the LRSG, please check our website.

"November has been a tough month for local businesses that were forced to close, and the businesses that supply them.

"If your hotel isn't being used, you don't need the sheets washed, so your usual laundrette loses business. That's where the Additional Restrictions Grant comes in.

"Any business that has been significantly affected by the national restrictions should get their application in now."

For more support for local businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis, visit: www.havant.gov.uk/coronavirus-business-support

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.