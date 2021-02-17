Waterlooville restaurant celebrates third birthday

Published: 17th February 2021 16:23

Cowplain restaurant, Koop+Kraft, is celebrating reaching its third year in business after overcoming a year of challenges and changes.

The restaurant opened in February 2018 and founder George Purnell said he was proud to have reached their third anniversary.

‘We’d usually celebrate our birthday with a big occasion with big discounts and possibly even events over a few days, but obviously with the restaurant being closed, that’s not something we’ve been able to do this year. Fingers crossed we’ll be able to do so later this year.

‘When we first opened our doors in 2018, three years seemed an intimidatingly long way away and to now reach that landmark is something the team and I are incredibly pleased to have done.

‘We have to thank every person that has come for a meal, had a quick drink, shared a post, liked a photo or ordered a cheeky takeaway. We couldn’t have got here without that support of each person in our local community.

‘I’m lucky to be surrounded by an amazing, hardworking team of people around me who have been a huge part of the restaurant’s success. The hard work, dedication and ambition displayed by each of the teams during the last three years is what has led us to this milestone and I thank each of you.’

George opened the restaurant when he was 25, after working his way up through different roles in hospitality from the age of 16.

The now-28-year-old has achieved lots since the business launched, including being named as ‘One to Watch’ on the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator #30under30 list for 2019.

He has since launched a second business, Prepped, which specialises in healthy pre-prepared meals that are delivered in bulk to act as an easy, nutritious alternative to cooking or takeaways.

He has found that having a second stream of income has been imperative to the business during the last year, with the restaurant being open for dine-in for a total of 14 weeks since March 2020.

He said: ‘Koop+Kraft is one the accomplishments in my life that I am most proud of and I personally want to thank everyone that’s helped me along the way including family, friends and people I’ve met along the way.’

