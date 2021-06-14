  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Havant and Waterlooville Area

Havant and Waterlooville news, reviews and local events in Havant and Waterlooville areas including Havant, Bedhampton, Rowland's Castle, and communities in Havant and Waterlooville.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
City Fibre

Business Oppotunity: Help run the AboutMyArea wesbite for Havant & Waterlooville

Published: 14th June 2021 11:52
There is an opportunity for a resident in the Havant & Waterlooville area to help run the AboutMyArea website for these areas.

The opportunity would involve populating the site with local news and information, some of which will be shared across the Portsmouth and Fareham sites. Revenue is generated by selling advertising space on the site, helping local businesses to promote their goods and services to local residents.

If you would like to find out more then please get in touch: peterhopkinson@aboutmyarea.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Havant and Waterlooville newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO9 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO9: Havant and Waterlooville Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies