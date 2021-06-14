Business Oppotunity: Help run the AboutMyArea wesbite for Havant & Waterlooville

Published: 14th June 2021 11:52

There is an opportunity for a resident in the Havant & Waterlooville area to help run the AboutMyArea website for these areas.



The opportunity would involve populating the site with local news and information, some of which will be shared across the Portsmouth and Fareham sites. Revenue is generated by selling advertising space on the site, helping local businesses to promote their goods and services to local residents.

If you would like to find out more then please get in touch: peterhopkinson@aboutmyarea.co.uk

