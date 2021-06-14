Havant and Waterlooville

>

News

>

Local News Fancy a tipple? Portsmouth Cathedral launches new gin with The Portsmouth Distillery Co. Published: 14th June 2021 13:55 Portsmouth Cathedral continues to collaborate with local businesses on innovative and unique products, being one of the first Cathedrals in the UK to launch their very own gin!

The Dean's Tipple gin has been produced in partnership with the award-winning local distillery The Portsmouth Distillery Co. with funding from the government's Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage. Portsmouth Cathedral worked with the Southsea based distillery to develop a one-off gin inspired by our ‘Spice Island' surroundings. The Dean's Tipple is gloriously spicy and zesty on the nose, the rich and complex flavours include fennel and pepper with a delightfully warm orange twist on the finish.



The gin is part of the new ‘Cathedral Collection' featuring bespoke products inspired by our building and heritage. Every purchase of The Dean's Tipple directly supports Portsmouth Cathedral's work and mission, and ensures the building can continue to be freely open to all for generations to come.



The Very Revd Dr. Anthony Cane, Dean of Portsmouth was thrilled to share the new gin which he has been involved with developing over the past six months. "Our gin is just one of the many new projects we are working on at Portsmouth Cathedral as we recover from the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. All the proceeds will directly support the conservation of the 800 years of Portsmouth history encapsulated in our building, whilst ensuring the Cathedral remains free and open for all who wish to visit.



"Our gin is the latest in a long line of church and monastic communities who brew high quality beer, wine and mead as a way of supporting their ministry. We hope visitors and locals alike will enjoy the unique opportunity to support our Cathedral, taking home a bottle of The Dean's Tipple on their next visit!"



Vince Noyce, from The Portsmouth Distillery Co. added "It has been a pleasure to work with our city Cathedral to create a truly unique product. The Dean's Tipple gin is the perfect gift to give family or friends you may not have seen for a while, or even just for yourself! The label of the gin also hold significance for the Cathedral, with our in-house designer working with the heritage team at the Cathedral to create a design inspired by the 800-year-old building."



The Dean's Tipple is available to purchase online or in the Cathedral Shop, open daily throughout the week. You can pick up a bottle for £39 or take advantage of two bottles for £70. Portsmouth Cathedral is continuing to develop new and exciting products in their shop, including local and sustainably sourced gifts and homeware, all available to buy online for delivery or collection at https://shop.portsmouthcathedral.org.uk

The Dean's Tipple gin has been produced in partnership with the award-winning local distillery The Portsmouth Distillery Co. with funding from the government's Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage. Portsmouth Cathedral worked with the Southsea based distillery to develop a one-off gin inspired by our ‘Spice Island' surroundings. The Dean's Tipple is gloriously spicy and zesty on the nose, the rich and complex flavours include fennel and pepper with a delightfully warm orange twist on the finish.The gin is part of the new ‘Cathedral Collection' featuring bespoke products inspired by our building and heritage. Every purchase of The Dean's Tipple directly supports Portsmouth Cathedral's work and mission, and ensures the building can continue to be freely open to all for generations to come.The Very Revd Dr. Anthony Cane, Dean of Portsmouth was thrilled to share the new gin which he has been involved with developing over the past six months. "Our gin is just one of the many new projects we are working on at Portsmouth Cathedral as we recover from the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. All the proceeds will directly support the conservation of the 800 years of Portsmouth history encapsulated in our building, whilst ensuring the Cathedral remains free and open for all who wish to visit."Our gin is the latest in a long line of church and monastic communities who brew high quality beer, wine and mead as a way of supporting their ministry. We hope visitors and locals alike will enjoy the unique opportunity to support our Cathedral, taking home a bottle of The Dean's Tipple on their next visit!"Vince Noyce, from The Portsmouth Distillery Co. added "It has been a pleasure to work with our city Cathedral to create a truly unique product. The Dean's Tipple gin is the perfect gift to give family or friends you may not have seen for a while, or even just for yourself! The label of the gin also hold significance for the Cathedral, with our in-house designer working with the heritage team at the Cathedral to create a design inspired by the 800-year-old building."The Dean's Tipple is available to purchase online or in the Cathedral Shop, open daily throughout the week. You can pick up a bottle for £39 or take advantage of two bottles for £70. Portsmouth Cathedral is continuing to develop new and exciting products in their shop, including local and sustainably sourced gifts and homeware, all available to buy online for delivery or collection at https://shop.portsmouthcathedral.org.uk Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.