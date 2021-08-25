Exploria proving popular as over 5,000 visitors bounce, play and jump for joy

Published: 25th August 2021 15:15

Exploria, the brand new adventure play and bounce facility at the Pyramids in Southsea, has welcomed more than 5,000 visitors in its first week of opening to the delight of Portsmouth City Council, who own the centre.



Families with children from 6 months upwards have enjoyed exploring the new attraction, which is run by social enterprise BH Live, since it opened on 16 August 2021.

Exploria is projected to welcome several thousand visitors a week, with timeslots continuing to fill quickly. Bookings are currently available until 5 September with an introductory offer running on selected sessions.

The attraction offers a range of exciting experiences to stimulate play and challenge. A bounce zone includes a diving tower with air bag, interactive games, themed slides agility parkour, battle beams and foam pits. The play zone includes ball pits, spider's web and cargo climbing features, a rope bridge skywalk, bash bags, tunnels, rollers, beams and dodge ball shoot out. And the baby and toddler zone has all things Exploria, but downsized for little ones. There is also a range of interactive games where children can use technology in a new and fascinating way.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said, "I'm delighted to see Exploria open and being enjoyed by families. This is a really exciting attraction with so much for children to explore and I hope people continue making wonderful memories at the Pyramids Centre."

On behalf of BH Live, Peter Leamore, Pyramid's manager added, "Since opening Exploria we've had fantastic feedback which has been incredibly encouraging. It's a superb attraction for the city and it's great to see it open and so many people having a great time!"

The £2.5 million transformation of the former leisure pool will be followed by a major expansion of the already-successful gym. The council's ambition for the new facility is to encourage more residents and visitors of all ages to use the Pyramids to get active and have fun, and help to secure its future for a few more years before they consult on what will eventually replace the building.

To find out more about Exploria and to book tickets, visit www.exploria.org.uk.

