Live it, Love it, Shop it: The Albert Road Online Directory

Published: 15th March 2021 14:49

Albert Road is a unique area with 180 independent traders in the heart of Southsea.



Albert Road Traders are delighted to introduce you to the new and exciting Albert Road Online Directory!!

Developed to facilitate access to information, boost online local shopping, and re-energise our high street, the Albert Road Online Directory is a webapp where you can find all the shops of the road with their websites and social media!

Discover our restaurants, hairdressers, antique shops, coffee shops, pubs, schools, theatre, pharmacies, property agencies, tattoo shops, and many many more!

It is ideal to decide which venue to visit, get in touch with your favorite shop, or check on the latest items for sale.

Spread the word with your neighbours, family and friends across the world!

Live it, love it, shop it, and enjoy it with others!

GET THE ALBERT ROAD DIRECTORY WEBAPP TODAY !!!

https://www.shappla.com/AlbertRoadSouthsea

