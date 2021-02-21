Live it, Love it, Shop it, The Albert Road Online Directory

Published: 24th March 2021 12:58

Albert Road is a unique shopping area with 180 independent traders in the heart of Southsea.

Albert Road Traders are delighted to introduce you to the new and exciting Albert Road Online Directory.

Developed to facilitate access to information, boost online local shopping and energise our high street, the Albert Road Online Directory is a webapp where you can find all the shops on the road and access their websites and social media: https:www.shappla.com/AlbertRoadSouthsea

Albert road is noted for the cosmopolitan atmosphere at the heart of its community. It's full of independent traders, quirky shops, restaurants, cafes/bars/pubs that offer food from across the world. It has a cultural tapestry of antiques/retro shops, clothing, games, funeral directors, herbalists, framing, crystals, hairdressers/barbers, tattoo artists, a cat clinic, TV, internet, computer and printing services, florists, tailors, skateboards/bikes, soft furnishings, a music venue and theatre, and an MP's office, which all add to the diversity and unique quality of Albert Road.

The Albert Road Directory is the best way to discover and to check out what’s on offer.

Live it, Love it, Shop it. Get the Albert Road Directory Webapp today and enjoy it with others.

Spread the word with your family and friends across the world. Thank you for sharing.

