2 for 1 on Food at the Jolly Sailor

Published: 5th February 2020 20:01

The Jolly Sailor in Southsea is offering 2 for 1 on all food throughout February from Tuesdays to Sunday. Includes daily and Sunday menu including Sundy roasts.

For more details visit the Jolly Sailor Facebook page or website.

