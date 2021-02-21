https://analytics.google.


"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Welcome to our newest Featured Partner: Novatech

Published: 12th March 2021 17:18

About Novatech

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, and offering a range of IT services to multiple clients across a range of other sectors including Business, Education, Maritime and Aerospace, Novatech are considered one of the most trusted and well-established system integrators in the UK.

Their catalogue of PC products features more than 20,000 high-quality PC Components, Parts and Systems, including a wide range of Workstations, Servers, Laptops, Home and Office Desktops, and their in-house Gaming PC range, Reign Gaming.

 

About Reign Gaming

Reign Gaming is the in-house custom gaming PC brand at Novatech Ltd. With a dedicated team committed to designing and manufacturing the very best PC systems for gaming, streaming and content creation, and utilising the latest best-in-class technologies, Reign Gaming is passionate about delivering a truly exceptional gaming experience, no matter what your level. A range of systems, both ‘off-the-shelf’ and ‘user-defined’ are available, all offering exceptional value and performance.

 

