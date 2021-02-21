https://analytics.google.
Welcome to Heard About Sam our new Featured Partner

Published: 29th March 2021 11:45
We are a Business Development & Event Management Consultancy, building valuable strategies for brands, venues and organisations.

We are passionate about every business we work with, we care about business growth, and enjoy working with companies on their vision and goals.

We thrive when getting great success, and in these current unpredictable times, we must stay together, work together and grow together.

This is a critical time for all businesses. Some have grown overnight and feel overwhelmed with their new demanding business needs. Whilst others have been left wondering what the future holds and not knowing which way to turn.

We can support all businesses, and our main area of expertise is in the hospitality and events industry, whilst recently supporting non-profit, retail, leisure and tourism sectors.

                Website: https://www.heardaboutsam.co.uk/

