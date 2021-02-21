A warm welcome to The Portsmouth Grammar School as a Featured Partner

Published: 29th March 2021 15:12

The Portsmouth Grammar School

At PGS we have a proud history of delivering an outstanding education to our pupils for nearly 300 years. The secret to our success has always been to look forwards. Our outward looking and contemporary approach means that we are able to constantly innovate and develop our provision to ensure that pupils thrive when they are with us and reach their goals in a world beyond school.

This diverse and innovative approach is achieved by working closely with our partners. We collaborate with universities, local businesses, fellow schools and parents to ensure that we are creating a sustainable future for our school, our community and most importantly our pupils.

Our commitment to delivering a sustainable future is not simply an element of our curriculum, it is integral to every part of school life.

To find out more about how our pupils flourish and your child joining us at The Portsmouth Grammar School, visit www.pgs.org.uk

