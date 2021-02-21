Welcome to South Coast Design & Build who join us as a Featured Partner

Published: 29th March 2021 18:02

South Coast Design & Build: The south’s most trusted all design service

At South Coast Design & Build, our mission is to help our customers to get the homes they dream of, without any trouble. From new windows and kitchens, through garage, loft and building extensions, to complete house builds, we will handle it all for you.



We run construction and building projects all day, every day and our three project managers have done so for many years, so there’s not a lot we haven’t experienced.



Our services include:

Extensions

Loft Conversions

Bathrooms

Kitchens

Home Offices

Windows

Gardens

Full House Renovations

Visit Our Website For More Details: https://www.southcoastdesignandbuild.co.uk/

