Novatech Ltd, Rank In Top 100 Best Companies To Work For In The South

Published: 11th May 2021 15:43

Portsmouth-based technology firm Novatech Ltd. has recently been awarded a place in the top 100 best companies to work for in the South of England.



Thanks to their commitment and drive for improvement over the last few years, Novatech have continued to adapt their way of working, and implemented various changes to their business inline with staff feedback.

With staff mental health and well-being at the forefront of the business, Novatech has been awarded the coveted status after taking part in the annual b-Heard survey.

The b-Heard survey is a globally recognised accreditation that allows businesses to gain honest and insightful feedback by asking employees to submit their responses both confidentially and securely. The survey invites employees to respond to statements about their wellbeing, pay and benefits, personal growth, team, the leadership and much more. The technology company has taken part in the survey since 2019 and this year have been named one of the top 100 companies to work for in the south-east, gaining a 1 star accreditation.

While the final positioning within the top 100 companies are still yet to be released, Novatech are pleased to have made the cut. A 1 Star accreditation is achieved with a BCI score of over 695 and represents ‘very good' levels of workplace engagement.

David Furby, Director & Owner of Novatech, commented about this achievement, saying he was "hugely proud that Novatech has achieved this prestigious honour, particularly during such a challenging year!"

Over 90% of the workforce at Novatech took part in the survey, giving open and honest feedback about their working life. The technology firm actively encourages feedback from their staff and does its utmost to implement change inline with staff suggestions for improvement.



Head of Human Resources at Novatech, Lyndsay Moger told us,

"Our ambition has been to create a culture where honest feedback is embraced - it's helped us to do more of what we're good at, and make positive changes where it was needed. It's great to see our results; we're so pleased people are feeling valued and engaged, even during these tough pandemic times.

...Our people are at the heart of what makes Novatech great. This result is a collective effort in making sure we do the right thing by our brilliant people! "

