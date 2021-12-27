100 years of trading and still going strong

2021 has certainly been an interesting year in the world of Estate Agency. A year that saw house prices increase significantly, an extension in stamp duty and a demand for housing stock. With 100 years of trading under their belt, Nesbits are no stranger to a fluctuating housing market having been in business since 1921.

The solid foundation that underpins Nesbits ethos is the emphasis on professional integrity and high standards. The family run firm also has a dedicated team who have each worked for the company over 20 years! This bond has contributed towards the stability and reliability that Nesbits is well-known for in the business community.

Locally focused, Nesbits is widely consulted by solicitors, executors and clients who regard the company as the 'go-to' firm.

Head of Residential Sales, Robin Evans joined Nesbits in 1973 and has

clocked up 48 years of service.

How did Nesbits begin?

The company was founded by the late Douglas Nesbit in 1921, the father of current Principal, David Nesbit FRICS. Nesbits originally had an office based in North End and the existing office in Clarendon Road, Southsea where the company have resided since 1965.

Alongside Estate Agency services, Nesbits are Chartered Surveyors and

Portsmouth’s only Traditional Property Auction Salesroom.

Looking Back On 2021

The stamp duty extension saw a spike in house sales and a flurry of activity over the summer. With a high demand for houses the turn- around meant it was not uncommon for sales to be agreed within hours of a property coming to market!

The company have also had notable success with selling properties by the Auction method and, again, properties being sold within a few weeks of coming to market - a direct result of competitive bidding. This was a welcome trend after lockdowns and slowing of the economy from the pandemic and stagnation in the housing market.

Mr Nesbit said, ‘Despite the tough economic conditions of the past couple of years, I am very proud that Nesbits has continued to do what we do best even in times of uncertainty’.

As 2021 comes to a close, the company are looking forward to what 2022 will bring as the demand for quality housing stock continues. Nesbits are currently looking to upgrade their CRM software to assist productivity and day-to-day business which will keep the company current and fresh in a fast-paced world. This will tie in with some exciting new changes to the website.

‘We anticipate another active 12 months ahead although perhaps lacking the ‘fierce heat’ of 2021 which was largely due to the stamp duty holiday’. Robin Evans, Head of Residential Sales.

Take Advantage of Nesbits New Year Offer

