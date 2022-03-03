Place the Sale of Your Home in Safe Hands

Published: 3rd March 2022 11:37

The Housing market has picked up pace in recent weeks with the UK getting ‘back to business' since restrictions have lifted. The industry has seen a flurry of activity in recent months with conditions favouring sellers due to the shortage of properties available on the market.

The demand for housing stock along with other economic factors are contributing to some of the highest housing price increases seen in decades. These current market conditions mean it’s the perfect time to sell your property and achieve the desired market value for it.

Building a good relationship from the get-go

Selling your home can seem like a daunting task. There’s so much to consider from the preparing your property for viewings to all the legalities and paperwork associated with property sales.

With volatile market conditions there’s so much to think about. A positive and consistent relationship with an Estate Agent can alleviate some of the stress associated with selling your home.

Nesbits have been trading for 100 years and are immensely proud to continue to offer an umbrella of services to Portsmouth and surrounding areas. As the ‘go to firm’ for solicitors and the local property network, the RICS member have a fierce reputation amongst the Estate Agency community.

Here’s five reasons why choosing Nesbits could be the right decision for you:

A true sellers agent - We fight peoples corner in a competitive market.

We offer unrivalled local knowledge and expertise.

Adherence to the highest professional standards (RICS members).

We combine traditional methods with the best of modern marketing.

Recommended by local solicitors.

In addition to this, the family run Estate Agency have all worked for the company for 20 plus years, developing a robust working relationship. Consistency and dependability are essential in today’s market conditions.

Get in touch for a free valuation of your property today

Contact the Nesbits team for an initial discussion or valuation. Nesbits get the job done in a competitive market. Call: 023 9286 4321 or email: info@nesbits.co.uk

About Nesbits

Nesbits is a family run, independent, Estate Agent situated in the heart of Southsea. A longstanding business celebrating 100 years of trading, the company provide a comprehensive range of services all under one roof. As RICS endorsed Chartered Surveyors, Property Auctioneers and Valuers, Nesbits provide an honest and credible service to customers and clients in the Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

Read more about the Nesbits story here

